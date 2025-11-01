The Tool You Need To Make The Perfect Chopped Salad This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At one time, conventional wisdom had it that lettuce should only be torn, never cut. I always preferred the latter method of preparation, though, since somehow, those neat, clean edges made salads taste better to me. Fast forward a few decades, and now chopped salads are all the rage. In fact, chains such as Sweetgreen and Chopt are actually charging big bucks for salads in which the lettuce and all of the other ingredients are cut into small pieces. Of course, these salads can be assembled at home for a lot less money, but what kind of chopper is best for making them? A pizza cutter can do the trick, but an even better tool might be an Italian-style knife known as the mezzaluna.

The word mezzaluna means half-moon, but a mezzaluna knife isn't a full half-circle. Instead, it consists of one or two blades that gently curve from one end of a top-held handle to another. You use it by rocking it back and forth over the ingredients to be chopped, either on a flat board or in a wooden bowl. One advantage of using a mezzaluna to make a chopped salad is that it can cut everything more quickly than a standard chef's knife, and the pieces will be similarly sized. If you chop the ingredients all together, the mezzaluna will also mix them to some extent.