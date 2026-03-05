Why Egg Whites Whip Better In A Copper Bowl, According To Science

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whipped egg whites are the irreplaceable base for everything from dacquoise and pavlova meringues to chiles rellenos, but there's a thin line between fluffy, glossy peaks and a gritty, wet mess. Overwhipping can cause the latter disaster to occur, but using a different bowl could change your luck. A copper bowl can indeed make it easier to achieve a stable, airy meringue.

Cooking is chemistry, even if you're not using Bunsen burners and beakers. When you beat egg whites, you are causing the proteins to denature. As the clumps of proteins unwind, they then bond together to create a new web. In this process, these newly bonded protein threads secure the air bubbles that you are whipping into the egg whites, which is what creates the volume you're looking for. However, whisking can also cause sulfur from the proteins to form too many disulfide bonds. These extra-strong connections start forcing water out of the egg whites, which is what causes a grainy, gritty, and weepy meringue.

You need enough bonds for the whipped egg whites to hold onto air, but not so many that they push moisture out. This is where copper comes in. Just like how using cast iron cookware actually adds iron to the food you prepared in it, whisking egg whites in a copper bowl causes teeny-tiny pieces of the metal to get into the meringue — this is a good thing! Copper ions bond with some of the sulfur atoms, effectively reducing how many disulfide bonds can be formed by sulfur atoms bonding to each other. Fewer sulfur bonds mean overwhipping is less likely.