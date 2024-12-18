Dacquoise Vs Pavlova: What's The Difference Between The Meringues?

If you've ever pondered over the difference between a dacquoise and a pavlova, you're not alone. In the tale of two meringues, both are delightful egg-based desserts that seem similar at first glance. After all, they're both airy, sweet, and versatile enough to pair with everything from berries to rich cream. But beneath their fluffy, sugar-dusted exteriors lies a world of difference. Think of it like the culinary version of siblings with wildly different personalities.

While pavlova is airy and soft, dacquoise brings some crunch. The pavlova is the whimsical artist of the dessert world, celebrated for its soft interior and crisp, delicate shell. Dacquoise, on the other hand, is the engineer of the two — structured, nutty, and all about balance. Despite their shared use of whipped egg whites and sugar, the two deliver vastly different eating experiences. While both desserts work well in dairy-free or gluten-free baking with the right substitutes, the key difference is that a simple pavlova meringue can be made just from egg whites and sugar, while a dacquoise is beaten egg whites and sugar with flour, ground nuts, and butter mixed in.