For The Most Heavenly Angel Food Cake, Double Up On This Crucial Baking Step

Angel food cake is an awfully lofty name for a dessert, isn't it? Far be it from us to turn our noses up at sweet, crumbly sponge cake, but whoever thought to compare it to divine succor was probably a little too high on their own cakey supply. Still, when you take a bite of an especially light and fluffy angel food cake, the name certainly feels apt. So how do you get your homemade angel food cake as airy as possible? Chef Vivian Villa, founder of the plant-based butter company UnButter, tells us that you're going to want to sift your flour twice.

"The first sift is to remove the lumps, the second is to aerate the flour," Villa explains. "This extra step incorporates air into the cake, allowing the liquids in the recipe to surround the flour particles more evenly, reducing mixing time, which can overdevelop gluten (leading to a heavier cake)." Gluten development may be welcome when you're making bread, but when it comes to a delicate angel cake, you want as little as possible. By sifting your flour twice, you will get a lighter, more airy cake — bonus points if you use bleached cake flour for an even fluffier result.