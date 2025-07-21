For The Absolute Fluffiest Angel Food Cake, Use This Type Of Flour

If you don't have any cake flour on hand (bleached or otherwise), you can make it yourself with a couple of pantry ingredients. All you need to do is replace 2 tablespoons per 1 cup of all-purpose flour with cornstarch, rice flour, or tapioca flour. As Villa explained, "These act to inhibit gluten formation." She advises sifting the flour after adding the extra ingredient to make sure the blend is thoroughly combined and doesn't have any lumps.

Many angel food cake recipes don't call for baking powder, but Villa recommends it. "Baking powder, when combined with wet ingredients, produces gas bubbles which cause the cake to rise." She says it works together with the egg whites and acid in the cake recipe. Some versions call for cream of tartar (you don't need to go out and buy it since lemon juice or distilled white vinegar will also work), but Villa suggests including some water drained from a carton of yogurt as well.

Yet another tip from Villa is to bake angel food cake in a water bath (also known as a bain-marie). This is done, she said, "to ensure even baking, which is essential in ovens with hot spots." If you're baking a cake in a springform pan and can't use a water bath, she recommends soaking a towel in water and wrapping it around the pan. Be sure to check it periodically, however, since if the cloth dries out in the oven, it can become a fire hazard.