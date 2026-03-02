12 Troubleshooting Tips For Malfunctioning Keurigs

If you're a regular coffee drinker who prizes convenience, and certainly if you're no snob about how your coffee is or isn't made, then you probably own a Keurig. Admittedly, the brand has come a long way since the first Keurig for home use debuted in 2004. If you were an early adopter, you had a basic, single-cup coffee maker that did just that and nothing more. However, now you can buy a huge array of different Keurigs. There's a K-Mini, a Keurig that makes iced coffee, Keurigs that make lattes, Keurigs that can make an entire carafe of coffee if you want or need more than just a single serving, and many more.

Keurigs are not without their faults, though. Unlike a simple pour-over coffee maker, like a Chemex, where you can see all the inner workings because there really are none, the Keurig is a more complex piece of machinery. That means, when something goes wrong, you might not know how to fix it. To ensure you never (hopefully) have to go without your morning cup of joe just because your Keurig is on the fritz, here are some handy troubleshooting tips that may just solve all your issues.