Can You Drink Distilled Water?

The packaged water aisle is full of different categories. One type of water at the grocery store is distilled, which is usually sold in gallon jugs and located next to the purified varieties. To make distilled water, it is simply heated into a vapor, which is then condensed back into liquid and bottled afterwards. This process separates contaminants from the original base liquid, as it leaves components like heavy metals and inorganic compounds in the heating vessel.

The result is extremely pure water — but can you drink it? The answer is yes. You can drink it to your heart's content, but if you're paying attention, you'll find that distilled water is very flavorless when compared to what comes from the tap. That's because all the trace minerals you normally find in tap water have been stripped out, which do, in fact, contribute to its taste. You can not only drink it, but you can cook with it as well, and it's one of those kinds of waters you can safely stock up on in case of emergencies. This is why it sometimes sells out during moments of panic at the grocery store.