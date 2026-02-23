Can You Drink Distilled Water?
The packaged water aisle is full of different categories. One type of water at the grocery store is distilled, which is usually sold in gallon jugs and located next to the purified varieties. To make distilled water, it is simply heated into a vapor, which is then condensed back into liquid and bottled afterwards. This process separates contaminants from the original base liquid, as it leaves components like heavy metals and inorganic compounds in the heating vessel.
The result is extremely pure water — but can you drink it? The answer is yes. You can drink it to your heart's content, but if you're paying attention, you'll find that distilled water is very flavorless when compared to what comes from the tap. That's because all the trace minerals you normally find in tap water have been stripped out, which do, in fact, contribute to its taste. You can not only drink it, but you can cook with it as well, and it's one of those kinds of waters you can safely stock up on in case of emergencies. This is why it sometimes sells out during moments of panic at the grocery store.
Distilled water is useful for non-culinary purposes
We normally think of water for its purpose in keeping us hydrated and alive, but the distilled kind is actually ideal for non-ingestible home uses too. One thing it's commonly used for is in humidifiers. Its purity means that there are no minerals in it that will build up in the device over time, which could potentially lead to the machine's demise. The distilled water also helps prevent the growth of mold or bacteria in it, which you don't want aerated for obvious reasons. It's also useful for things like clothing irons, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines for sleep apnea, and neti pots.
In general, tap water works for most consumption purposes and is more ideal than distilled. That's because the trace minerals in it help you stay balanced in terms of electrolytes. Distilled water can be useful to have at home for specific purposes, but it's not something you'll need under most circumstances. You can definitely drink it with no issues at all, but you'll be fine using the stuff from your faucet almost all of the time.