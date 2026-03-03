The Mysterious Reason Why The 'N' In Nutella Is Black

Have you ever eaten a peanut butter sandwich and decided it just wasn't sweet enough? Then you might just want to reach for a jar of Nutella — but, then again, you probably don't need us to tell you that. The hazelnut and chocolate spread has been gracing pieces of toast since the 1960s, and it can even be used in a Nutella grilled cheese (don't knock it until you try it). But did you notice something strange about its logo? That's right — the very first letter is colored black, as opposed to the cheerful red of the rest of the remaining six letters. What gives? Oh, just a bit of trademark dodging, that's all.

You see, when Nutella first started out in Italy, there was apparently another brand that went by the same name and which had an all-red logo, much like Nutella's. The inventors of Nutella, Pietro Ferrero and his son Michele, decided that tweaking the logo to turn the first letter black was enough to differentiate it from the existing brand, which seems to have worked out okay. It's worth noting, however, that there's no record of this mysterious non-Nutella Nutella brand ever existing, let alone what its logo might have been, so a lot of this is just conjecture. Still, it's as plausible an explanation as any, right?