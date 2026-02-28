This Old-School Lunch Box Is Worth A Staggering Amount Of Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that as some commodities age, their value occasionally skyrockets. Not everything that's dated increases in worth, as demonstrated by those old-school coffee makers that produce a bitter cup of joe. Yet, when it comes to items such as vintage lunch boxes, some folks might have highly sought-after merchandise just hanging around in a closet somewhere.

Take the scarcely seen 1954 Superman lunch box manufactured by ADCO Liberty. The front of the box's metal housing depicts a battle between the last son of Krypton and a giant gold robot, and it is sometimes appraised at between $500 and $1,800. That said, at the time of writing, there is one being auctioned off on eBay for an asking price of $6,750. One even earned someone nearly $12,000 in 1999.

Superman isn't the only character featured on lunch boxes that some collectors want to get their hands on. The first one to have cartoon characters illustrated on the front, manufactured by Geuder, Paeschke & Frey in 1935, showcased Mickey Mouse, and anyone willing to part with one could become about $1,800 richer. ADCO Liberty produced another lunch box in 1955, displaying the Lone Ranger, which has an estimated value of $1,250. A "The Jetsons" container made by Aladdin Industries featuring the futuristic cartoon characters on the front can score a payday of over $2,000. Still, while those valuations are nothing to sneeze at, none of them compare to the whopping amount of scratch you can get for the old-school 1954 Superman lunch box — if it's in superb condition.