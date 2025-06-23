The Vintage Kitchen Containers That Could Be Worth Big Bucks (Hint: It's Not Pyrex)

Your parents' and grandparents' belongings have never been coveted the way they are today, and some of that vintage dishware could be worth big bucks. Vintage and secondhand shopping have become incredibly popular with consumers hoping to build a collection, enjoy a hobby, and shop more sustainably. For many, this path leads to Lenox. No matter what line of Lenox spice containers catches your eye, it's almost guaranteed to be collectible. The company has several releases that have become popular in vintage circles: the Lenox Spice Garden, which can cost anywhere from $500 to $700 dollars a set; the Lenox Spice Carousel that can demand roughly $1,000 for a complete 22-piece set; and the limited run Lenox Walt Disney spice jars featuring painted Disney characters that can range from $1,700 to $2,500 for a set.

But possibly the most nostalgic set for many is the Lenox Spice Village. First released in 1989, the collection featured delightfully cottagecore, hand-painted spice containers. Each piece resembled a house and was made to hold a specific herb, including one for heavily underrated bay leaves. There were 24 different houses in the Spice Village collection, and in the larger Lenox Village, there was also a flour jar and a butter dish. The New Jersey-based company stopped producing the Spice Village line in 1993, which means sourcing a full set today can cost hundreds of dollars — especially if you're buying the pieces individually for up to $60 a piece.