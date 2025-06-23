The Vintage Kitchen Containers That Could Be Worth Big Bucks (Hint: It's Not Pyrex)
Your parents' and grandparents' belongings have never been coveted the way they are today, and some of that vintage dishware could be worth big bucks. Vintage and secondhand shopping have become incredibly popular with consumers hoping to build a collection, enjoy a hobby, and shop more sustainably. For many, this path leads to Lenox. No matter what line of Lenox spice containers catches your eye, it's almost guaranteed to be collectible. The company has several releases that have become popular in vintage circles: the Lenox Spice Garden, which can cost anywhere from $500 to $700 dollars a set; the Lenox Spice Carousel that can demand roughly $1,000 for a complete 22-piece set; and the limited run Lenox Walt Disney spice jars featuring painted Disney characters that can range from $1,700 to $2,500 for a set.
But possibly the most nostalgic set for many is the Lenox Spice Village. First released in 1989, the collection featured delightfully cottagecore, hand-painted spice containers. Each piece resembled a house and was made to hold a specific herb, including one for heavily underrated bay leaves. There were 24 different houses in the Spice Village collection, and in the larger Lenox Village, there was also a flour jar and a butter dish. The New Jersey-based company stopped producing the Spice Village line in 1993, which means sourcing a full set today can cost hundreds of dollars — especially if you're buying the pieces individually for up to $60 a piece.
How to tell if you've found real deal Lenox spice jars
Vintage kitchen items are making a comeback in 2025 because we all want our homes to be a happy place without destroying the planet. Buying secondhand items like vintage Lenox is one way to satisfy that desire. But when something becomes a high-demand item, there are always people out to make a buck by selling fakes. So, how can you tell if you've got the real deal? Check for a maker's stamp on the bottom of the jar and for time-worn bottoms. One telltale sign of a reproduction is if the jar appears to be too perfect. If it looks too good to be true, it's likely a fake, or possibly one of the second edition versions of Spice Village.
Lenox recognized the Spice Village resurgence of popularity and released a second edition collection in 2024. While the initial collection was sold through a monthly subscription model for $15 per month per piece, the new set requires no such subscription, and consumers are free to purchase the entire collection all at once. However, Lenox so nicely kept the price point at $15 a piece (or a discounted $285 for the complete 24-piece set). This means that those who haven't had any luck finding vintage pieces, or just want the nostalgia of having a gorgeous little village brightening their kitchen, now have an opportunity for some happiness, too.