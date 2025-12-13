If You're Still Using This Old-School Coffee Maker, Your Morning Brew Is Likely Terrible

As someone who has enjoyed a cup of joe (or three) nearly every morning of my adult life, I've tried just about every brewing approach in existence. From using the tried-and-true Mr. Coffee drip machine, patiently employing the pour-over method, getting the most out of a French press, and eventually splurging on a Keurig machine for a convenient morning perk, I've never been one to complain about what ends up in my mug. Yet, according to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, a former barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, that might not have been the case had I gone a bit more old school and used a percolator.

All the brewing techniques I mentioned have their own nuances, but they share a commonality of being able to routinely produce a quality cup of coffee. Woodburn-Simmonds indicated the same can't be said for percolators. "Percolators use boiling water and pass it over the grounds multiple times to brew," he told us. "This usually results in over-extraction of the coffee grounds, giving a very bitter flavor to the brew."

You don't see these old-school gadgets around much these days, primarily because so many superior devices are now available. "Home coffee makers have gotten much better in terms of convenience and flavor, which has resulted in people moving away from the percolator," Woodburn-Simmonds added. "The automatic drip machine and now espresso machines make much better quality coffee with ease, and some are even cheaper than a percolator."