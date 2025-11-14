How Long The Perfect Pour-Over Coffee Should Take To Brew

Throughout time, coffee drinkers have found ways to brew a better cup of coffee without having their own personal in-home baristas. Whether the method is drip coffee, French press, or pour-over, there are ways to make each cup a delightful experience. Pour-over coffee is a popular option for coffee drinkers due to its rich flavor. The exact time it takes for the perfect pour-over brew has long been debated. The Takeout spoke with Lauren Abendroth, director of research and development at Death Wish Coffee Co., to set the record straight. According to Abendroth, the ideal time it takes to brew the perfect pour-over coffee is between three and four minutes, depending on the size of your coffee grind.

"For a finer grind, aim closer to three minutes, and for a coarser grind, closer to four minutes," she tells The Takeout exclusively. "This ensures you are maximizing the contact time between the water and the coffee for optimal extraction." Some coffee grinders have presets available for specific brewing methods, including pour-over coffee. The reason that the time you take to pour the water over your coffee grounds is so important is that it can really impact the flavor. "If a pour-over coffee is brewed too quickly, it will taste watery and bland because the water doesn't have enough contact time with the coffee to extract its full range of flavors," Abendroth points out, adding that taking too long to brew your coffee isn't a good way to go either. "If a pour-over coffee is brewed too slowly, it will taste bitter and unbalanced because the prolonged contact between the water and coffee causes over-extraction."

It's true: Coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand. However, the learning curve surrounding pour-over coffee shouldn't intimidate you. There are several methods for adjusting your brewing speed and conjuring your perfect cup of joe.