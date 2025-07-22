The Simple Mistake That's Stopping Your French Press Coffee From Reaching Its Full Potential

For many folks, that first invigorating sip of coffee that sets the tone for the day begins with a trip to Starbucks for their favorite handcrafted drink. Still, despite the Green Mermaid's uncanny popularity, plenty of people prefer to brew their jolt juice at home. Coffee connoisseurs on team French press often argue it's the only way to experience a bold, flavorful cup of joe. However, according to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert, there's one French press mistake that could be sabotaging the full potential of your morning perk.

Using a French press is a far cry from the minimalist approach of tossing some grounds into a drip machine. There are a few key factors which make the difference between a bold, creamy cup of java and a watered-down cup of regret. Perhaps the greatest factor is how much liquid you use. "The best coffee-to-water French press ratio for me is 1:13, so 13 grams of water for every 1 gram of coffee," Woodburn-Simmonds told The Takeout. "You need enough water to fully surround the coffee grounds for even extraction and for the flavor to not be too concentrated."

Now, even Woodburn-Simmonds admitted that 1:13 isn't necessarily the end-all be-all ratio for everyone. "This is a little stronger than most people who tend towards 1:15 or 1:17, but I like coffee that really packs a punch," he said. Careful measuring is paramount. The difference between a watered-down brew and a coffee that slaps is just a few grams. "Finding the sweet spot for you will take a couple of tries, but once you've nailed it, then it shouldn't need to change."