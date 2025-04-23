The Type Of Roast You Need For Perfect French Press Coffee
Starting the morning off with a cup of joe is something of a ritual for many of us. In fact, a startling 73% of Americans enjoy a cup of coffee every single day, with the majority reaching for a roasted grind over a jar of instant. While instant coffee has certainly improved in recent years, it seems that many coffee guzzlers have leaned into artisan coffee culture and prefer more elaborate drinks over a straightforward caffeine hit and it doesn't get much more elaborate than espresso. If you don't feel like forking out hundreds of dollars for a home espresso machine, a French press is a solid espresso machine alternative.
So, how can you ensure that your homemade brew captures the same complex flavors and aromatic notes that you get at your local coffee shop? We discussed French press coffee with Heather Perry, CEO of Klatch Coffee and former president of the Specialty Coffee Association, as well as a two-time champion barista. According to Perry, a medium to medium-dark roast is the perfect choice when using a French press. "Because of the immersion brewing a French press uses, a darker roast coffee is best since they are typically bolder, with richer flavors and natural oils that are highlighted with this method."
How is French press coffee different from pour over?
French press brewing extracts flavor from the coffee grinds by steeping them in hot water, while pour over coffee runs water through the grinds to activate the oils and flavor compounds. Heather Perry noted that different roasts work better with different methods due to the variations in flavor and complexity. "Some brew methods extract more detailed flavor profiles and are consequently designed for certain roast profiles," Perry explained. "If you're using a light and fruity roast, you may want to brew as a pour over to pull out the detailed nuances and flavors."
Lighter coffee roasts are closer to green coffee beans – they haven't been roasted for long enough to darken and crack significantly. They also contain more moisture than dark roasted beans, leading to a velvety mouthfeel and a lighter, more acidic taste. In contrast, dark coffee is roasted for longer, bringing more oil to the bean's surface which introduces a richer, more toasty profile.
If you want to master the French press method, choose a darker roast with a coarse grind and allow the coffee to steep for 6 to 8 minutes before plunging. However, feel free to tweak things to your taste. As long as you avoid common French press mistakes – like leaving your second cup steeping in the press or using water straight off the boil — you'll master your perfect brew in no time.