The Type Of Roast You Need For Perfect French Press Coffee

Starting the morning off with a cup of joe is something of a ritual for many of us. In fact, a startling 73% of Americans enjoy a cup of coffee every single day, with the majority reaching for a roasted grind over a jar of instant. While instant coffee has certainly improved in recent years, it seems that many coffee guzzlers have leaned into artisan coffee culture and prefer more elaborate drinks over a straightforward caffeine hit and it doesn't get much more elaborate than espresso. If you don't feel like forking out hundreds of dollars for a home espresso machine, a French press is a solid espresso machine alternative.

So, how can you ensure that your homemade brew captures the same complex flavors and aromatic notes that you get at your local coffee shop? We discussed French press coffee with Heather Perry, CEO of Klatch Coffee and former president of the Specialty Coffee Association, as well as a two-time champion barista. According to Perry, a medium to medium-dark roast is the perfect choice when using a French press. "Because of the immersion brewing a French press uses, a darker roast coffee is best since they are typically bolder, with richer flavors and natural oils that are highlighted with this method."