The Major Difference Between Green Coffee Beans And The Regular Kind

Having a good cup of coffee is life. Actually, having any type of coffee, whether sub-par or not, is just as satisfactory, in my opinion. Personally, I like to purchase my coffee as grounds, but knowing there are coffee enthusiasts out there who want to do the grinding themselves also makes sense. There's a habitual, ritualistic motion that comes with coffee preparation, and in today's day and age, there's a huge variety of ways to do it. If you've been in the coffee biz for a while, you might've heard of green coffee beans before. For those of you just discovering green coffee beans, you're probably as amazed as I was when I learned about their existence.

Green coffee beans and regular coffee beans might provide a steaming cup of joe when brewed, but that's where the similarities end. The key difference between the two comes down to whether or not they are roasted. While regular coffee beans go through a roasting process before they're packaged, ground, and brewed, green coffee beans remain raw and unroasted, which is reflected in their pale green color.