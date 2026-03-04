The Soft Italian Cheese Lidia Bastianich Likes In Her Focaccia Bread

Like most acclaimed chefs, Lidia Bastianich holds some strong opinions about food. For instance, you won't catch her adding cilantro to a dish because she finds the soapy taste revolting, and when she's topping a pasta with cheese, plain old parmesan simply will not do. Only Italian Grana Padano graces her pasta dishes. Bastianich also prefers to make her focaccia bread with a specific type of cheese, and of course, it's another Italian icon.

There are numerous ways to bake a focaccia — some folks even spice it up with leftover ramen seasoning. But Bastianich delights in making focaccia di Recco: a thinner bread that is filled with cheese as opposed to topped with it. Her dairy of choice: stracchino. She describes it as, "a soft cheese with a mild, delicate flavor" (via lidiasitaly). Given that her recipe includes only four ingredients, stracchino being one, it makes sense to use a mellow, creamy cheese that won't overpower your taste buds when you're dipping the focaccia into olive oil or a tasty spread.

The Italian word "stracca" translates to "tired" in English. The cows that produce milk for stracchino graze for food in the mountains for long periods, which makes their milk incredibly flavorful. Unfortunately, folks interested in getting their hands on some of the unaged, rindless Italian cheese may not have much luck at their local grocery store.