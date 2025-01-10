The Noodle Seasoning You Should Add To Focaccia

Perfectly crusty on the outside with a soft, chewy, easy-to-pull-apart middle, there's nothing quite like freshly baked focaccia. This easy-to-make bread is also incredibly versatile. You can enjoy it as a comforting side dish, cut it up and use it for sandwiches, or even put your leftover focaccia in the air fryer to make garlic bread fries. The internet is full of interesting hacks for spicing up this Italian favorite, from topping your focaccia with tomatoes and olives like your nonna used to make to adding spicy ramen seasoning right into the batter.

In a recent Instagram post, Jenny of @bakedbystress showed how she added the seasoning packet from Buldak spicy chicken ramen right into her focaccia batter. Korean brand Buldak is one of the 13 spiciest ramen brands on the market, and adding its signature seasoning to the batter creates a spicy, savory version of the Italian classic that Jenny described as "crispy and squishy and amazingly flavored."

Her process is simple. She added hot water to the seasoning before sifting in her other ingredients. Before baking the focaccia, she topped it with thinly sliced green onions and the extra pack of sesame seeds and seaweed seasoning that comes with Buldak ramen.