The Popular Mexican Staple Lidia Bastianich Refuses To Cook With

Lidia Bastianich is a force to be reckoned with in the realm of Italian American cuisine. Not only is she a professional chef, but she has written numerous cookbooks, hosted television shows, and is a partner at New York City's Eataly, an absolute wonderland of Italian goods, foods, and ingredients. But Bastianich doesn't limit her palate or inspiration to Italy alone; she has traveled all over the world and found great joy in the foods from places like Asia and Mexico. However, as much as she may crave Mexican street tacos or the country's moles, she cannot stand to eat anything with cilantro.

When speaking to In Kansas City, Bastianich admitted, "There is something about [cilantro] that makes me feel like I have a mouthful of soap when I taste it. It must be in my genes." She is certainly not alone in her disdain; despite cilantro being a very popular herb, it's also the most divisive, with many agreeing the taste is akin to soap. It's precisely why Julia Child hated cilantro, and equally famed chef Ina Garten is also not a fan. As for Bastianich's belief that her dislike is genetic, she's not wrong.

It's been suggested that some people have genes that make them taste and smell strong essences of soap in the culinary herb, leaving them revolted. Interestingly enough, places that have cuisines that use a lot of cilantro, like Mexico and India, have fewer people with the gene.