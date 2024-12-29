Are Culantro And Cilantro The Same Thing?

Cilantro is a top contender in both herb popularity rankings and extremely divisive herb opinions. Culantro, on the other hand, well, some people don't even know what it is. Though they share some flavor qualities, culantro and cilantro aren't the same plant. Cilantro is coriander, an annual herb that grows best in cooler climates. Culantro is recao, a tropical biennial herb popular in Latin America, the Caribbean, and many Asian countries – particularly Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. It goes by a few other names: saw leaf herb, fitweed, ngò gai, and shado beni to name a few.

It's easy enough to tell the two apart when you know what you're looking for, since they look virtually nothing alike. Visually, cilantro has small, paddle-shaped frilly leaves, while culantro has long leaves with spiky edges. Culantro also has a stronger, more pungent flavor than cilantro. Many describe it as having a citrusy zest, tasting like parsley and a touch of cilantro. For those who don't think eating cilantro is like chowing down on a bar of soap thanks to their genes (it was the fresh herb Julia Child loathed for that reason), it tastes refreshing and peppery, with a hint of parsley and lemon.