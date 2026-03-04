One Of Robert De Niro's Martini Favorites Includes This Japanese Alcohol

There are few actors in the world quite as iconic as Robert De Niro. Beyond his illustrious career on the silver screen, which has included eating one of the best fictional steaks of all time, he is also known as a massive martini enthusiast. While many know that De Niro has a preference for dry martinis rather than wet ones, the actor's choice to use Japanese sake rather than traditional vodka is a surprising yet brilliant substitution.

De Niro got the chance to enjoy a sake martini alongside Stephen Colbert on a December 2015 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." While the premise of a portion of the interview was to drink the martinis — which featured cucumbers rather than green olives — in silence, we did get some key information on the actor's preference from both De Niro and Colbert. During the interview, not only does Colbert note that De Niro prefers his martinis extra cold when he drinks them, but the uncharacteristically tight-lipped De Niro himself admitted that the "saketini" is among his very favorite versions of the classic cocktail.