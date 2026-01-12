The plate at the 2026 Golden Globes featured many similarities to the Golden Globes menu back in 2024, which was also overseen by Chef Nobu Masuhisa, but this time went viral as a result of rampant praise and criticism by onlookers across the internet. For some, the plate of food seemed like a major step up compared to what has been offered at other award shows in recent years. The 2026 Critics Choice Awards just over a week ago, for example, was blasted online for providing what many deemed to be a mediocre snack plate to its guests. However, online commentators were critical of the Golden Globes' selection due to what they perceived to be small portion sizes and a lack of vegan or non-fish options.

While these criticisms aren't without their merits, it's important to note that the Golden Globes has to be considered the perfect place to serve plates full of Nobu's finest menu items as the restaurant is notoriously beloved by the celebrities who attend the high-scale award show. Founded in Beverly Hills back in 1994, the past 32 years have seen the restaurant become a legitimate hotspot for the rich and the famous, with many seeing dining there as a major indicator of wealth and status. Nobu Matsuhisa is recognized for offering some of the best chain restaurants scallops, which could help explain his reputation as an innovator and a master of his craft. Despite online criticisms, those in attendance were likely pleased to enjoy the light plate of sushi as the show unfolded.