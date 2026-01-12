The Lavish Protein-Packed Meal Chef Nobu Matsuhisa Served At The 2026 Golden Globes
Those dining at the 2026 Golden Globes were in for a treat this past weekend when they arrived at their tables to discover plates of food made by none other than legendary chef Nobu Masuhisa — the founder of beloved luxury restaurant chain Nobu (whose Las Vegas location has terrible customer reviews). As attendees bore witness to the many happenings throughout the major award show on stage, they sat and enjoyed a selection of food that has become synonymous with both Masuhisa and a wide array of celebrity foodies in recent decades.
For starters, each plate had three pieces of sushi in the form of a salmon nigiri, a tuna nigiri, and a Tai Matsuhisa nigiri, all brushed with nikiri soy sauce. From there, the guests were treated with yellowtail jalapeno, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, a caviar cup, and a piece of Masuhisa's legendary miso black cod. These seven components amounted to $125 per plate and were considered the perfect summation of Nobu Masuhisa's style and exemplified what one could expect when dining at his world-famous restaurant chain.
How did people feel about the Golden Globes 2026's Nobu menu?
The plate at the 2026 Golden Globes featured many similarities to the Golden Globes menu back in 2024, which was also overseen by Chef Nobu Masuhisa, but this time went viral as a result of rampant praise and criticism by onlookers across the internet. For some, the plate of food seemed like a major step up compared to what has been offered at other award shows in recent years. The 2026 Critics Choice Awards just over a week ago, for example, was blasted online for providing what many deemed to be a mediocre snack plate to its guests. However, online commentators were critical of the Golden Globes' selection due to what they perceived to be small portion sizes and a lack of vegan or non-fish options.
While these criticisms aren't without their merits, it's important to note that the Golden Globes has to be considered the perfect place to serve plates full of Nobu's finest menu items as the restaurant is notoriously beloved by the celebrities who attend the high-scale award show. Founded in Beverly Hills back in 1994, the past 32 years have seen the restaurant become a legitimate hotspot for the rich and the famous, with many seeing dining there as a major indicator of wealth and status. Nobu Matsuhisa is recognized for offering some of the best chain restaurants scallops, which could help explain his reputation as an innovator and a master of his craft. Despite online criticisms, those in attendance were likely pleased to enjoy the light plate of sushi as the show unfolded.