Lidia Bastianich's Birthplace Is Famous For This Aromatic Delicacy
Famous for perfectly textured risotto, and serving pasta in a bowl (not a plate), celebrity Italian chef Lidia Bastianich is originally from the peninsula of Istria, which was once part of Italy. Now governed by Croatia, Istria is known for one particular ingredient that people prize for its strong aroma and rarity: the truffle. And not only does Istria naturally grow the more common black truffle, it's also home to the prized white truffle, which has an earthy scent coupled with a sharp, garlic-like note.
All truffles are difficult, if not nearly impossible, to cultivate, so having a unique landscape suited to bearing them makes Istria a special place. If you plan on visiting Istria, the Michelin Guide notes that the town of Brtonigla is a good place to try local cuisine, gilded with truffles. One bonus is that the area is also known for its olive oil, so you can try two high-end local ingredients from Bastianich's birthplace. Bastianich immigrated to the United States when she was 12, but sometimes goes back to visit on vacation.
How to use fresh truffles in home cooking
Not everyone can just jet-set to Istria, but we can still spoil ourselves now and then. If you've got money burning a hole in your pocket, or you're celebrating something big, you could consider throwing down on a white or black truffle while they're in season. That being said, you may want to win the lottery first; at market price, white truffles can cost up to $7,000 per pound, while black truffles only (I say this relatively) run you $300 to $800 per pound. Fortunately, truffles are so powerful you really just need a touch to showcase any dish.
From my experience, they can be extremely easy to use. They require no cooking; just grate them finely onto savory dishes like soft scrambled eggs, creamy pasta dishes (anything parmesan-heavy helps boost umami notes), or buttery potatoes. You honestly don't need to do much, as truffles are so complex that a simple base is always best.
The flesh of the truffle can be leathery if cut too thick, which is why you'll need to make sure they're grated, or sliced paper-thin. What you want is to celebrate the intense scent, along with the flavor they impart to your food. As much as truffle oil might seem like a good, cheaper alternative, this upscale oil is made of synthetic ingredients, and doesn't capture the nuance of the real deal. Of course, using truffles at home might not feel quite as amazing as going to Istria to try them right from the source — but it's the easiest way to travel via your dinner plate.