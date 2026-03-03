Lidia Bastianich's Birthplace Is Famous For This Aromatic Delicacy

Not everyone can just jet-set to Istria, but we can still spoil ourselves now and then. If you've got money burning a hole in your pocket, or you're celebrating something big, you could consider throwing down on a white or black truffle while they're in season. That being said, you may want to win the lottery first; at market price, white truffles can cost up to $7,000 per pound, while black truffles only (I say this relatively) run you $300 to $800 per pound. Fortunately, truffles are so powerful you really just need a touch to showcase any dish.

From my experience, they can be extremely easy to use. They require no cooking; just grate them finely onto savory dishes like soft scrambled eggs, creamy pasta dishes (anything parmesan-heavy helps boost umami notes), or buttery potatoes. You honestly don't need to do much, as truffles are so complex that a simple base is always best.

The flesh of the truffle can be leathery if cut too thick, which is why you'll need to make sure they're grated, or sliced paper-thin. What you want is to celebrate the intense scent, along with the flavor they impart to your food. As much as truffle oil might seem like a good, cheaper alternative, this upscale oil is made of synthetic ingredients, and doesn't capture the nuance of the real deal. Of course, using truffles at home might not feel quite as amazing as going to Istria to try them right from the source — but it's the easiest way to travel via your dinner plate.