Maine's Most Iconic Snack Is A Chip Brand Few Outsiders Know About
From whoopie pies to tomato-free clam chowder, Maine boasts more than its fair share of nationally (and internationally) renowned regional delicacies. However, one of the state's most legendary foods is an iconic potato chip brand that is little-known outside of Maine. Most Americans associate Humpty Dumpty primarily with the ill-fated egg of nursery rhyme fame, but in the "Pine Tree State," the name is synonymous with Maine's signature potato-based snack.
Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips are a staple of gas stations and supermarkets across Maine. The regional potato chip brand is beloved for its thick-cut texture, generous flavor coating, and unique varieties such as Sour Cream & Clam, Buffalo Wing & Blue Cheese, and All Dressed (a mysterious Canadian chip flavor combining barbecue, ketchup, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar to create a wonderfully potent flavor bomb). Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips are practically unknown in most parts of the country, but for many Mainers, the cult-favorite taters are the only correct accompaniment for a great lobster roll or red snapper hot dog.
The history of Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips
The Humpty Dumpty Potato Chip Company opened its doors in 1947 in Scarborough, Maine, and has been capturing Mainer's hearts (and stomachs) through slightly addictive savory snacks ever since. The spud-centric snack brand has endured several ownership changes over the years, and these days it's owned by the Canadian company Old Dutch Foods. While Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips may no longer be a Maine-based company, its status as one of the state's most iconic snack foods remains firm.
Beyond classic and rippled potato chips in a variety of funky flavors, Mainers are also obsessed with Humpty Dumpty's cheese sticks, onion rings, and flavored party mixes (the All Dressed Party Mix is particularly popular). Humpty Dumpty's products are instantly recognizable for their brightly colored packaging, complete with comic-style line drawings and a hat-tipping eggy mascot. The iconic brand is ubiquitous across Maine, but it's exceedingly difficult to find outside of New England and some parts of Canada. If you're lucky enough to find yourself in this region, it's well worth snagging a bag (or several) of Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips to pair with your next Maine-style mayo-based lobster roll.