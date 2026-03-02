Maine's Most Iconic Snack Is A Chip Brand Few Outsiders Know About

From whoopie pies to tomato-free clam chowder, Maine boasts more than its fair share of nationally (and internationally) renowned regional delicacies. However, one of the state's most legendary foods is an iconic potato chip brand that is little-known outside of Maine. Most Americans associate Humpty Dumpty primarily with the ill-fated egg of nursery rhyme fame, but in the "Pine Tree State," the name is synonymous with Maine's signature potato-based snack.

Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips are a staple of gas stations and supermarkets across Maine. The regional potato chip brand is beloved for its thick-cut texture, generous flavor coating, and unique varieties such as Sour Cream & Clam, Buffalo Wing & Blue Cheese, and All Dressed (a mysterious Canadian chip flavor combining barbecue, ketchup, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar to create a wonderfully potent flavor bomb). Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips are practically unknown in most parts of the country, but for many Mainers, the cult-favorite taters are the only correct accompaniment for a great lobster roll or red snapper hot dog.