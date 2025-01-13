How Maine's Red Snapper Hot Dogs Rose To Popularity

Every dog has its day, but does every state have its own hot dog? You're probably familiar with the Chicago Red Hot, the New Jersey Italian Dog, and Hawaiian Puka Dog, but what about the official frankfurter from the Vacationland state? When it comes to the north-easternmost state, Maine can indeed boast its very own glizzy: the Red Snapper hot dog. You'd be forgiven for thinking this wiener has any fish in it, since it's also the state of the famed lobster roll. But the Red Snapper hot dog has a distinct history all its own, going back to the 1940s.

The Bangor-based butcher shop, W.A. Bean & Sons, can lay claim to the garishly red weenie, as the family-run business has been around before the idea of a hot dog even existed in the United States. Founded in 1860, the family operation was a small-time slaughterhouse before growing into a major meat wholesaler that's still around today. According to David Bean, the president of the company today, the outfit recruited German sausage-makers who had fled to New York after WWII to come up to Maine and teach them how to make hot dogs, Old World-style.

The origin of the red color is a bit murkier. Bean's uncle claimed it was a German practice to dye your dog to make it stand out; others said it was just a marketing tactic first employed by the Danes to perk up older sausages as they went on sale.