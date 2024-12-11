Why Fruit Looks So Much Tastier In Fishnet-Style Produce Bags

Plastic fishnet-style produce bags are ubiquitous in American grocery stores. Most of us don't give them much thought. But — like many parts of your shopping experience that fly under the radar — they're actually part of a clever marketing scheme. If you've thought about the bags at all, you might've noticed that they're color-coded. Avocados come in green bags. Lemons come in yellow bags. Oranges come in vibrant, reddish-orange bags. Personally, I always thought this was to make it easy to find what you were looking for. But the real reason is a little more devious: the colorful bags make the fruit inside look fresher and more appealing to customers. But don't fret too hard, civvies aren't the only subjects of such experimentation.

Pairing different colors together can change how they appear. Exactly how much they change can be a surprise, though. A brightly-colored overlay — like a mesh produce bag — can have a big impact on the color underneath. In science, it's known as color assimilation or the Munker illusion, after the scientist who discovered the effect. When you throw additional colors into the mix, AKA the confetti illusion, the effect gets even stronger.

While the produce industry keeps the practice hush-hush, Karl Gegenfurtner, a German perception psychologist, cracked the code. His motivation? A disappointing experience buying oranges. After picking up a bag of seemingly ripe oranges at the supermarket, Gegenfurtner noticed that the fruit seemed to change color once it was out of the bag. Intrigued, he decided to study the phenomenon. In August, he published his findings in the journal i-Perception.