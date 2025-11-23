Regional Potato Chip Brands You Need To Try

At the beginning of the long and tasty history of potato chips, the classic snack and sandwich sidekick caught on as a regional product. The longer chips have to travel and sit around, staleness and breakage become concerns. While large companies eventually set up factories and distribution centers around the country (and the world), they couldn't fully eliminate the well-entrenched local competitors that had given people their starchy, salty snacks for as long as a century or more, predating those national distribution networks. The very best plain potato chips and plenty of other varieties are still manufactured by regional companies. They're just that good, largely because they're made in smaller batches and don't have to be trucked very far.

In a food retail landscape dominated by national brands, potato chips remain a regional game. It may be time to take a road trip and track down some of the smaller, local, and lesser-known potato chip companies that make the best snacks and deserve the same widespread recognition as the bigger names.