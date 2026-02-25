Costco's New Bakery Find Is A Danish Upgrade Customers Have Been Waiting For

It seems as though Costco's bakery section continues to improve each day, with devoted fans of the retailer constantly discovering new, delicious items to enjoy. Most recently, this is the case for the store's Danishes (a pastry that didn't originate in Denmark), when Costco debuted a delicious new version that gives the soft and delectable treat even more sweetness. The strawberry and cheese Danishes have quickly impressed with their gooey, warm filling and flaky bread.

The special Danish variation is similar to ones seen in the past, like the mixed berry and cheese Danishes that fans adored back in 2024. This time, however, it contains a strawberry filling that arguably pairs even more beautifully with the sweet cream cheese that has consistently impressed consumers over the years.

The strawberry and cheese Danishes come in boxes of four, but are sold under Costco's mix-and-match deal, meaning they can be purchased in multiples of two for $11.99. This means you can either try out the strawberry and cheese variant alongside another classic Danish flavor — such as cherry, almond, or regular cream cheese — or you can buy two boxes of the new pastry to enjoy its remarkable flavors even more.