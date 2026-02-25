Costco's New Bakery Find Is A Danish Upgrade Customers Have Been Waiting For
It seems as though Costco's bakery section continues to improve each day, with devoted fans of the retailer constantly discovering new, delicious items to enjoy. Most recently, this is the case for the store's Danishes (a pastry that didn't originate in Denmark), when Costco debuted a delicious new version that gives the soft and delectable treat even more sweetness. The strawberry and cheese Danishes have quickly impressed with their gooey, warm filling and flaky bread.
The special Danish variation is similar to ones seen in the past, like the mixed berry and cheese Danishes that fans adored back in 2024. This time, however, it contains a strawberry filling that arguably pairs even more beautifully with the sweet cream cheese that has consistently impressed consumers over the years.
The strawberry and cheese Danishes come in boxes of four, but are sold under Costco's mix-and-match deal, meaning they can be purchased in multiples of two for $11.99. This means you can either try out the strawberry and cheese variant alongside another classic Danish flavor — such as cherry, almond, or regular cream cheese — or you can buy two boxes of the new pastry to enjoy its remarkable flavors even more.
How fans have reacted to Costco's strawberry and cheese Danishes so far
Because the item is still so new to Costco shelves, it's hard to garner a generalized consensus on how the new pastry has been received by the store's consumer base just yet. However, the early adopters who have purchased the item have been generally positive about the product, but not without some constructive criticism. One customer wrote on Facebook, "They are waaaayyy too sweet! The glaze is definitely not needed! Scrape that off and they're perfect!" Another social media user said the pastries "are really good," but recommended eating just half of a Danish at a time. We'd also err on the side of caution in this regard, as Danishes are notoriously one of the most unhealthy bakery items that Costco sells.
Another point of contention is the item's price; with Costco's bakery products getting noticeably more expensive in recent years, the mix-and-match's price of $11.99 is a frustrating one for many long-time consumers. One commenter, for example, expressed her longing for the days when the mix-and-match deal for Danishes was merely $6.99, a price point increase that has taken place over the last decade. Plus, considering you are often actively required to buy two boxes at a time, buying eight of the highly-sweet Danishes could lead to waste if you're buying for just one or two people and don't intend to freeze them individually. Nevertheless, if the price or quantity doesn't deter you, the taste is highly regarded by many who have already given it a shot, and is well worth trying out alongside your morning tea or coffee for a sugary start to your day.