This Is Hands-Down The Best Costco Olive Oil You Can Buy

Saving big bucks on groceries at Costco doesn't have to equate to settling for inferior products, but it can. The big-box store's affordable Kirkland Signature products can be hit or miss, and typically, the only way to determine which ones are worth your hard-earned dough is through trial and error. Yet, thanks to a writer at The Takeout arranging a detailed ranking of Costco's olive oils, EVOO is one thing you can buy with confidence because it's been vetted by someone who performed the experimentation for you.

When olive oil is on your Costco shopping list, look no further than Ottavio Early Harvest Extra Virgin Olive Oil. According to our tester, no other variety they tried from the discount warehouse could hold a candle to its unblemished quality and flavor (especially the Kirkland Signature olive oil with a major packaging flaw). Hints of pepper paired with subtle notes of fruit balance out the profile without being overwhelming. When dipping bread into the EVOO, as our reviewer did, it delivers a polished, silky mouthfeel that complements food rather than overpowering it.

Best of all — it's not going to break the bank. While you can find this brand in other establishments like Walmart, Costco is the place to get your hands on it if you're looking for the best deal. Prices will vary depending on region, but our tester was able to score a bottle for $12. That's less than half the cost some other retailers charge for this brand.