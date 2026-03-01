The Step You Should Never Skip Before Freezing Meat

These days, when you see a deep discount on meat in a grocery store, you buy in bulk. After all, that's what we have freezers for. Storing all that cheap meat from Aldi in the icebox before it approaches its best-by date allows us to take advantage of exceptional bargains. But don't go grabbing that bounty of steaks or chicken thighs right out of the shopping bag and tossing them in the freezer. You'll want to take some precautions first so that they're still in peak condition when they thaw.

Frozen meat won't go bad in a foodborne illness sense, but it can experience quality degradation under certain circumstances, such as freezer burn caused by air exposure. While freezer-burnt meat is safe to consume, it will be less juicy once cooked. Unfortunately, supermarkets don't always wrap the meat tightly, so to prevent your protein from being exposed to air in the freezer, you'll have to do it yourself (unless it's in vacuum-sealed packaging, which is already airtight).

Once the original packaging is removed, portion the meat so you'll only have to defrost what you need for each meal. Wrap the portions in freezer paper or plastic wrap as a primary layer of protection. Then you can place them in a freezer bag, making sure to push out any excess air before checking for a tight seal. Alternatively, skip the bag and cover the protein snugly in aluminum foil once it has a layer of plastic film or paper. The dual layers of protection, when wrapped tightly, should restrict any air from coming into contact with the meat during storage.