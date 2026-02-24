Review: Kroger's Flamin' Hot Boneless Wings Are Intensely Fun, But Lack Staying Power

I'm happy to report that these boneless wings are enjoyable, and this is coming from someone who wholly enjoys bone-in wings over boneless nuggets. They're brawny, juicy, and thankfully, not boring, but the answer you probably seek is whether or not they actually taste like Flamin' Hot Cheetos. This is where things get a little less straightforward. I'd say they're about 2/3 of the way there — the initial phase of the flavor has a distinctly Buffalo-style feel to it, which eventually gives way to that acidic Flamin' Hot taste that devotees love so much.

Then the heat kicks in, which I'd say hits the high end of medium, especially if you eat a bunch of them. If you handed me a few of these things and asked me to guess their flavor, I'm not sure I would be able to identify them as Flamin' Hots, which is where the issue lies. The fun is really in their novelty; after a while the onslaught of flavor does get to be a little too much, which is why the nuggets are really just good in moderate doses. I dipped mine in blue cheese dressing, only because that's all we have at home right now, but I think they're better suited for ranch.

These wings are worth trying once if you're curious, but beyond that, I'm not sure most people will get hooked. It's worth noting that they are a limited-time item; Kroger says that they'll be available through June of this year, which gives you plenty of time to snag them. As for me, I have just under 20 pounds of the sample left in my freezer, so does anyone want to come over and help me eat them?