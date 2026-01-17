11 Essential Tips For Baking With A Convection Oven

We asked our experts what bakes the best in convection ovens and if there are any recipes that lend themselves to better results. Both chef Seth Tuma and chef Vivian Villagrana agreed that convection ovens do their best work when the recipe calls for an even, crisp, caramelized surface texture.

Chef Tuma explains that pastries where you want "good crust or browning like pies, biscuits, and cookies" respond particularly well to convection, and that bread baking is where it truly shines. For him, it's consistency that is at play here. "The circulating air helps the oven maintain an even temperature, so you have even cooking and crispier texture."

Chef Villagrana echoes this, noting that foods with a hard crust and those requiring browning on the outside, such as cookies, pies, and store-bought puff pastry, benefit most from convection settings. For example, she explains, "if one were to bake a whole tray of cookies in a conventional oven, those might burn hotter on the upper left-hand corner, resulting in a fourth of your cookies to burn faster whereas the rest are still underbaked." A convection oven would mitigate this and help the cookies to bake evenly.