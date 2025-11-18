Are Oven Hot Spots Ruining Your Food?

Almost every recipe that involves an oven will specify a cooking temperature. The tricky part, however, is getting the oven to cooperate. Sure, each oven has a dial for setting the temperature, but even if your oven temperature is accurate, which you can check with this sugar trick, there are likely to be hot spots. Stephanie Loaiza, a food blogger who shares meal ideas and recipes at Six Sisters' Stuff, explained, "A hot spot is an area in an oven that tends to run hotter than the rest, similar to hot spots on a grill. All ovens have oven hot spots, due to structural elements like heating coils or steel sides, as well as the flow of air in the oven itself."

Hot spots may be a given, but there is potential for them to adversely affect your baked goods since any items in a more temperature-intensive area might burn. Baked goods may also fail to cook evenly or not rise as expected. The hotter areas are usually near the heating elements, of course, as well as the sides of the oven. "And the top — because heat rises!" pointed out Loaiza. The fact that many recipes specify an oven rack position also reflects that where a dish is placed will affect the cooking temperature. According to Loaiza, crispy-bottomed pizza crust requires the bottom rack. A cheese-topped casserole, on the other hand, will need to be finished off on the top rack for the cheese to get melty and slightly brown. "More even, sustained cooking throughout? Go for the middle rack," she advised.