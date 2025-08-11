The Super Easy Way To Find Hot Spots On Your Grill

Grilling is a great way to enjoy the fresh air, spend time with good company, and show off your cooking skills. But to truly call it a successful grilling day, your foods should be cooked evenly and have a good sear. If you've arranged your charcoal the right way but still find that some items are burning while others are undercooked, it's probably due to your grill's hot spots. Luckily, there's an easy way to identify those on both charcoal and gas grills, and all you need is a bag of bread.

Once your grill is fully heated, lower the heat to medium and cover your grilling surface with slices of bread, starting from one corner and working your way across. After about 90 seconds, flip the bread over in the same order that you laid it down. You can then use the toasted bread as a visual heat map to show you which parts of the grill are hottest. Darker toast indicates a hotter area, while lighter coloring points to a cooler area of the grill. This is a great grilling season hack because you can now plan accordingly. Sear steaks and thick pork chops on the hotter areas, and save the cooler spots for fish, chicken breast, vegetables, and burger buns.