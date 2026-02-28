Is Coffee Actually Nutritious? Here's What The Science Says
Whether coffee is nutritious or not has been debated for as long as humans have been drinking it. Research has found that the caffeine content in coffee can have an array of side effects, including anxiety, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, heartburn, sleep disruption, and elevated cortisol levels. It's also been argued that coffee lacks nutrient density because, on its own, it doesn't provide caloric energy in the form of carbs, fat, or protein. However, Dr. Roberto Valledor, a board-certified family medicine physician and collaborating physician at Mochi Health explains that, as with most things, the dose makes the poison.
"The general consensus is that you can safely consume up to 400 milligrams [of caffeine] a day, which is about the amount found in four 8-ounce cups of brewed coffee," says Valledor. For pregnant women, the recommendation is 200 milligrams or less of caffeinated coffee per day. However, he also notes that caffeine sensitivity varies from person to person, and even small amounts of caffeine may trigger caffeine's unwanted side effects in some individuals.
Additionally, if your morning cup of joe is like drinking a slice of cake — loaded with cream, sugar, or flavored syrups — the high-calorie content from the fat and sugar makes it significantly less nutritious. In some cases, regularly consuming high-calorie coffee beverages, like fast-food coffees with a ridiculous amount of sugar, can contribute to blood sugar crashes, rapid weight gain, and an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease or type 2 diabetes.
Maximizing benefits while minimizing side effects
However, if you regularly consume coffee in safe amounts and with minimal sugar and fat, you could be doing your health a huge favor. Whether caffeinated or decaf, coffee is one the most potent sources of antioxidants — compounds that help protect the body from cell damage linked to chronic illnesses like certain cancers, Parkinson's disease,and liver and kidney disease.
And if you don't drink decaf, you may be doubling those benefits. Studies show that consuming two to three cups of caffeinated coffee daily is associated with improved short-term cognitive function and long-term brain health, including reduced symptoms of depression, and lower risk of dementia. Research also suggests that caffeine, along with theobromine, a secondary stimulant found in coffee, increases the metabolism by 5% to 20%, while the antioxidant chlorogenic acid slows carbohydrate absorption.
Dr If you want enjoy drinking coffee without the side effects, Dr. Valledor suggests choosing medium, dark roast, or decaf coffee over light roast. "Light roasts may have a bit more caffeine by volume because they're more dense, but overall there's not much of a difference," he says. For those who experience heartburn, Dr. Valledor notes, "Cold brew coffee is less acidic, so if you have digestive issues with your coffee this may help."
And while the healthiest way to drink your morning cup of coffee is black, you may prefer coffee beverages with added fat and sugar. If so, consider alternatives like skim and lowfat milk instead of cream or half-and-half; natural sweeteners, like honey or maple syrup, or natural zero-calorie sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit instead of refined sugar; and using natural flavorings like vanilla extract, cinnamon, or cocoa powder. You can also use a flavored protein powder to create a three-ingredient protein coffee.