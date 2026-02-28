Is Coffee Actually Nutritious? Here's What The Science Says

Whether coffee is nutritious or not has been debated for as long as humans have been drinking it. Research has found that the caffeine content in coffee can have an array of side effects, including anxiety, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, heartburn, sleep disruption, and elevated cortisol levels. It's also been argued that coffee lacks nutrient density because, on its own, it doesn't provide caloric energy in the form of carbs, fat, or protein. However, Dr. Roberto Valledor, a board-certified family medicine physician and collaborating physician at Mochi Health explains that, as with most things, the dose makes the poison.

"The general consensus is that you can safely consume up to 400 milligrams [of caffeine] a day, which is about the amount found in four 8-ounce cups of brewed coffee," says Valledor. For pregnant women, the recommendation is 200 milligrams or less of caffeinated coffee per day. However, he also notes that caffeine sensitivity varies from person to person, and even small amounts of caffeine may trigger caffeine's unwanted side effects in some individuals.

Additionally, if your morning cup of joe is like drinking a slice of cake — loaded with cream, sugar, or flavored syrups — the high-calorie content from the fat and sugar makes it significantly less nutritious. In some cases, regularly consuming high-calorie coffee beverages, like fast-food coffees with a ridiculous amount of sugar, can contribute to blood sugar crashes, rapid weight gain, and an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease or type 2 diabetes.