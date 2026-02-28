The 'Blueberry Capital Of The World' Lies In This Unassuming Small American Town

Whether scattered over a yogurt bowl, baked into a pie, or mixed into classic muffins, blueberries are an iconic American fruit. The United States is the world's top blueberry-producing country, and the antioxidant-packed fruits are America's second-most produced berry, behind only strawberries (which aren't actually considered berries). Perhaps most importantly, the U.S. is home to the world's blueberry capital. That's right – Hammonton, New Jersey, is the self-proclaimed blueberry capital of the world. This is quite the title for a quiet town of barely 15,000 residents, but Hammonton lives up to the big name.

The charming town, sandwiched between Philadelphia and Atlantic City, is a blueberry-growing mecca. Atlantic County, where Hammonton is located, produces nearly 50 million pounds of blueberries every year. Of course, Hammonton doesn't just grow blueberries; it also celebrates the antioxidant-packed fruits in style. The town holds a Red, White, and Blueberry festival every summer during peak blueberry season, complete with plenty of pies; jams, jellies, preserves, and compotes; live music; and thousands of pounds of fresh and cheap berries. The area is also home to plentiful U-pick farms (which benefit everyone), where berry lovers can harvest their own pints of fresh fruit and enjoy a delightful variety of blueberry-based treats and activities during the summer months. Visitors who miss the blueberry season can sample locally made blueberry ice cream, blueberry wine, and plenty of other creative berry-packed delicacies year-round.