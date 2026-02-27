The Classic Meal That Barry Manilow Chows Down On In The UK
Barry Manilow may not be a big foodie, but he definitely knows what he wants to devour whenever he's in the United Kingdom. On more than one occasion, the international superstar was spotted eating a quintessential British dish while gallivanting in Britain. In 2014, he stopped by the Duke of Wellington pub in Hatfield Peverel in the midst of his U.K. tour to eat some fish and chips. Several years later, in 2022, he stepped out with his entourage in Romsley, Worcestershire to casually grab the same dish at a local establishment called the Swallow's Nest. "He was great with staff and customers and enjoyed his cod and chips," the pub's supervisor said of Manilow (via The Sun). What better way to enjoy fish and chips than getting them from the place that popularized them, right?
Manilow's sightings with the dish may not be a big deal for some, but it speaks volumes about the American artist's non-discriminating palate and his proclivity for the British version of fish and chips. British chips are different from the fries Americans love, and the United Kingdom's batter for fried fish is also lighter. Aside from using different kinds of fish in their fish and chips, the Brits also serve them in a fancier way; with salt, malt vinegar (or tartar sauce), and mushy peas on the side.
What Barry Manilow eats during his tours
Aside from British-style fish and chips, Barry Manilow enjoyed a cheese omelet and coffee during his 2014 sightings in the United Kingdom. He reportedly had the former at the White Hart Hotel in Braintree, while the latter he ordered in the Horse and Groom pub in Rayne Road. While the singer preferred short orders when he was out and about, he had more detailed requests in his riders for his shows. Based on one rider for a tour stop in Fargo, North Dakota, he specifically asked for steamed green beans, half a broiled chicken, tossed salad, one large potato with two teaspoons of margarine, two cups of cooked spaghetti with only a half cup of tomato sauce. He also asked for half a cup of frozen yogurt and a cup of tea with a teaspoon of honey.
It's important to note that despite his explicit food demands before his shows, Manilow is not the type to binge eat everything served to him. He previously revealed that he only ate food when he was so hungry his body was already trembling. "I don't eat and I don't sleep. That's also the trick [to staying in shape] ... I often find myself trembling and think: 'Oh — I should get some calories in me,'" the 82-year-old artist told The Hollywood Reporter. He may have changed his diet since undergoing surgery for lung cancer in December 2025.