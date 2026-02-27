The Classic Meal That Barry Manilow Chows Down On In The UK

Barry Manilow may not be a big foodie, but he definitely knows what he wants to devour whenever he's in the United Kingdom. On more than one occasion, the international superstar was spotted eating a quintessential British dish while gallivanting in Britain. In 2014, he stopped by the Duke of Wellington pub in Hatfield Peverel in the midst of his U.K. tour to eat some fish and chips. Several years later, in 2022, he stepped out with his entourage in Romsley, Worcestershire to casually grab the same dish at a local establishment called the Swallow's Nest. "He was great with staff and customers and enjoyed his cod and chips," the pub's supervisor said of Manilow (via The Sun). What better way to enjoy fish and chips than getting them from the place that popularized them, right?

Manilow's sightings with the dish may not be a big deal for some, but it speaks volumes about the American artist's non-discriminating palate and his proclivity for the British version of fish and chips. British chips are different from the fries Americans love, and the United Kingdom's batter for fried fish is also lighter. Aside from using different kinds of fish in their fish and chips, the Brits also serve them in a fancier way; with salt, malt vinegar (or tartar sauce), and mushy peas on the side.