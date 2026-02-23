We Finally Know The Origin Of Olympic Gold-Medalist Alysa Liu's Lucky Charms Profile Picture

It's safe to say that figure skater Alysa Liu became an American icon by winning two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, and has done so by being authentically herself throughout her long and storied journey to the top. One aspect of this authenticity can be seen through her presence on social media sites like Instagram, where the 20-year-old ice skater dons a profile picture of a white bowl filled with Lucky Charms marshmallows.

While most wouldn't expect one of the world's very best athletes to be repping one of the most iconic junk foods, Liu was quick to reveal her admiration for the marshmallows during an interview with @OverTimeWBB on TikTok that transpired during her time in Italy.

"I love the Lucky Charm marshmallows," Liu admitted. "I picked all of them out [of the box] ... sometimes I do like a mix, but for that case specifically, I was like 'I need just the marshmallows and some soy milk.'" As for why she chose to express her love of Lucky Charms marshmallows and use it as her profile picture, Liu gave as good an answer as any when it comes to choosing a photo that defines your online identity. "I think it's super aesthetic, and I think it captures me, kind of, my personality, my essence, a little bit."