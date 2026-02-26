Why The Original Filet-O-Fish 'Far Outshines' The Version Served Now

Few fast food menu items have quite as iconic an origin story as McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. Created by McDonald's first Cincinnati franchisee, Lou Groen, in 1962, the sandwich was made to satiate the hunger of local Catholics, many of whom didn't eat meat on Fridays year-round, looking for a quick, protein-packed meal to enjoy. However, times have changed massively since the sandwich's introduction.

Not only are meatless Fridays mostly only observed during Lent these days (and the fast food items that cater to Lent observers have become more varied), but the Filet-O-Fish itself is a far cry from the item's original form. The biggest reason for this is that, while Groen originally made the iconic fish sandwich using fried halibut, McDonald's pushed him to switch to Atlantic cod to make the sandwich more cost-efficient at the detriment of its overall quality.

Groen explained to The Cincinnati Enquirer in 2016 that the price of each sandwich was simply too much for McDonald's leadership to get behind. "I was paying $2 a pound for halibut," Groen recalled. "That sandwich cost me 30 cents apiece to make. They told me it had to sell for 25 cents. I had to fall back on Atlantic cod ... and I added a slice of cheese. But my halibut sandwich far outshines that one."