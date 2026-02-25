Hate Beef Liver? You're Probably Missing This Crucial Step
Many Americans prefer not to knowingly eat offal, or organ meat. (We say "knowingly," because a lot of it is often ground up into sausage or hot dogs.) One of the exceptions to this is liver, but even then, it can be a bit of a hard sell. There is, after all, a common saying — "What am I, chopped liver?" — that suggests liver is inherently undesirable. A common complaint is that liver, especially beef liver, is unpalatably metallic. If that's your experience, you might be missing an important step when prepping your meat. John Politte, the founder and host of the YouTube series "It's Only Food," says your liver needs a good soak.
"Soaking beef liver in a brine or marinade before cooking can help reduce or remove metallic flavors," Politte said. Liver is rich in compounds like glutathione, which contribute to the bitter, metallic flavor. By soaking the liver in something acidic, however, you can neutralize the metallic characteristic to some degree. "Common soaking liquids include milk, water with salt (brine), or acidic marinades such as those with lemon juice or vinegar," Politte said. "Milk is especially popular because it not only neutralizes metallic notes but also tenderizes the liver." We already knew milk is good for our bones, but who knew it's good for the liver, as well?
How to prepare your liver
John Politte recommends soaking beef liver in your chosen liquid for 30 minutes to two hours. "After soaking, be sure to rinse the liver thoroughly and pat it dry before cooking," he said. You don't want too much extra moisture in your cooking, but you should add some flavor to your liquid. "You can enhance your soaking liquid with additional seasonings, such as black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, bay leaves, or fresh herbs like thyme and parsley."
Once you've soaked your liver in milk or brine, what should you do with it? "Classic dishes like liver and onions feature thinly sliced liver sautéed with caramelized onions, often served with mashed potatoes or gravy for a comforting meal," Politte said. Or, if you're feeling a little fancy, you can always make a nice addition to your charcuterie board (which hopefully isn't used as a cutting board): "Beef liver pâté is blended with herbs, butter, and spices, then chilled and served with bread or crackers," he said. Toast some saltines in a pan, and you've got yourself a great base for your liver.