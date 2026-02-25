Hate Beef Liver? You're Probably Missing This Crucial Step

Many Americans prefer not to knowingly eat offal, or organ meat. (We say "knowingly," because a lot of it is often ground up into sausage or hot dogs.) One of the exceptions to this is liver, but even then, it can be a bit of a hard sell. There is, after all, a common saying — "What am I, chopped liver?" — that suggests liver is inherently undesirable. A common complaint is that liver, especially beef liver, is unpalatably metallic. If that's your experience, you might be missing an important step when prepping your meat. John Politte, the founder and host of the YouTube series "It's Only Food," says your liver needs a good soak.

"Soaking beef liver in a brine or marinade before cooking can help reduce or remove metallic flavors," Politte said. Liver is rich in compounds like glutathione, which contribute to the bitter, metallic flavor. By soaking the liver in something acidic, however, you can neutralize the metallic characteristic to some degree. "Common soaking liquids include milk, water with salt (brine), or acidic marinades such as those with lemon juice or vinegar," Politte said. "Milk is especially popular because it not only neutralizes metallic notes but also tenderizes the liver." We already knew milk is good for our bones, but who knew it's good for the liver, as well?