The Vinegar Swap That'll Give BBQ Sauce A Zesty Flavor Upgrade

From a sweet and sticky Kansas City-style blend to South Carolina's mustard-based renditions, there are boundless ways to make barbecue sauce. Some Alabama varieties even use mayo as their base. Sure, there are components every BBQ sauce needs to stay true to form, but there's also quite a bit of wiggle room that can add a little pizzazz to the mix. Vinegar is an essential ingredient in any decent barbecue sauce, but that staple base can be swapped out for pickle juice to incorporate extra flavor — the question is, should it?

When The Takeout spoke with pitmaster Ryan Mitchell, son of legendary Hall of Fame pitmaster Ed Mitchell and co-founder of True Made Foods, he confirmed that pickle juice could, in theory, be utilized to jazz up everyone's favorite grilling condiment. "Traditional and real BBQ sauces use white or apple cider vinegar as their base," he said. "Pickle juice should also be made from white vinegar, so it could be used as a substitute for the white vinegar in a BBQ sauce recipe."

However, Mitchell wasn't sold on the idea, adding, "But there is no point, and the extra pickle flavor will not help the BBQ sauce." Mitchell isn't simply being pretentious — his opposition to including pickle juice in the mix is based on sound reasoning. Its zesty tang has its place in barbecue, just not as part of a sauce.