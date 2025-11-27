Transform Bland BBQ Sauce With This Punchy Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of barbecue sauce, Kansas City-style probably comes to mind – thick, sweet, and syrupy, like the flavor on barbecue potato chips and corn puffs. But barbecue sauce is far more diverse than the folks at Frito-Lay would have you believe. There's the thin, vinegar-based North Carolina sauce and the mustard-forward South Carolina sauce. Venture further west, and you'll find Alabama's mayonnaise-based white sauce.

Barbecue sauce has evolved over time and continues to do so, which is why you shouldn't limit yourself to set recipes. Use barbecue sauce as an opportunity to experiment and create something new. Crafting standout flavor is easier said than done, however. That's why The Takeout turned to champion barbecue chef Melissa Cookston, a judge on Netflix's "Barbecue Showdown," for tips on mastering full-flavored sauce with punchy ingredients. Her third cookbook, "Fanning the Flames," hits store shelves in April 2026.

For an easy way to amp up the flavor, Cookston recommends swapping your standard garlic cloves for black garlic. "Black garlic is aged at very low heat for two to three weeks," she said. "It breaks down the garlic and removes its sharpness, giving it a molasses- or balsamic-type flavor. When you're looking to up your umami game, black garlic is one of the best ingredients to use."