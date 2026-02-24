The Most Flavorful Fried Eggs Start With A Spoonful Of This Secret Ingredient

Fried eggs are a strong contender for the most perfect food in existence: they're tasty, protein-packed, and easy to whip up at any time of day or night. Even better, it's almost impossible to get bored with eating fried eggs, because there are a million ways to zhuzh them up. One of the tastiest ways to upgrade fried eggs starts with a flavor-packed secret weapon ingredient: garlic confit.

This allium-rich confit adds a buttery sweetness to fried eggs that's distinct from the sharp flavor of raw garlic, Adam Gallagher, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, told The Takeout. "Because it's slow-cooked in oil, the cloves become soft and spreadable, and the oil becomes fragrant and savory," he explained. "If you spoon that over a fried egg, it'll melt into the yolk in the best way."

Even better, adding garlic confit to fried eggs is as easy as can be. "I recommend just one clove per egg, plus a teaspoon of the oil," Gallagher advised. "I like to warm the garlic in the pan right at the end of cooking so it doesn't brown too much, or just spoon it right over the egg after it comes out of the skillet."