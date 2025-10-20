Are Expensive Spices Actually Overpriced?

For about as long as humans have been eating food, we've been looking for ways to make that food taste a little better — and when we find a certain substance that improves our food, we'll stop at nothing to get it. Although Roman soldiers were never actually paid in salt, it's still a hugely important resource, and pepper was once so precious it was referred to as "black gold." Empires have been built on the back of the spice trade. And yet, despite all their historical significance, some people still take spices for granted. This is to say that, no, the cardamom and nutmeg you find in the spice aisle of your supermarket isn't overpriced. Indeed, the fact they're this cheap is a historical anomaly. (And anyway, you can get spices cheaper at international grocery stores.)

Consider saffron, commonly considered the most expensive spice in the world. What we consider to be saffron is only one small part of the saffron flower — which means it takes a whole lot of flowers to produce just one pound of the spice. On top of that, the delicate nature of the flower means the spice has to be harvested by hand, which requires more manpower and results in a higher production cost. Automation is a major reason why a lot of the goods we take for granted are so affordable; when something can't be automated, it stands to reason that it stays more expensive.