With grocery prices significantly higher in recent years, the way people are shopping for groceries is changing. One way that change is manifesting is through increased demand at international grocery stores where the price of goods is much lower compared to big box grocery stores like Kroger, Smith's, and H-E-B.

Spices at these international grocery stores, in particular, can leave people wondering why they ever bought them from a supermarket to begin with. That being said, it wouldn't be unreasonable to raise a suspicious eye at just how cheap the spices are. After all, if something sounds too good to be true, sometimes it really is. So, what's the deal — why are spices more affordable at international grocery stores? Are they lower quality?

The answer isn't as simple as that. For one, there are thousands of such markets all across the country, each making slightly different decisions in slightly different environments with slightly different products. But as a blanket generalization, these markets are able to sell spices for cheap by operating on tight margins, keeping overhead costs low, and choosing products with cheaper packaging than those little glass jars.