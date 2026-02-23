The Type Of Cookware You Should Never Use With Your Oven's Broiler
Your oven's broiler setting is a culinary secret weapon, ideal for everything from transforming store-bought quiche to whipping up s'mores without a campfire. This underrated cooking method involves exposing food to extremely high heat from above (some compare it to an "upside-down grill"), allowing home chefs to rapidly crisp cheese, caramelize crème brûlée, char vegetables, and generally take dishes to the next level. However, like any weapon, your oven's broiler must be used with care to avoid potential disasters (a few minutes too long under the broiler can easily burn a delectable home-cooked meal to a crisp).
One all-too-common broiling mistake to avoid is using the wrong type of cookware. Standard oven broiler settings can easily reach 550 degrees Fahrenheit, far too hot for one extremely popular skillet style: nonstick pans. As tempting as it may be to cook up a perfectly eggy frittata in a nonstick pan and then stick it directly into the oven to finish it off with a crispy golden crust, using a nonstick pan under your oven's broiler setting isn't just bad for the cookware; it could also be dangerous.
Why you shouldn't use nonstick pans with your oven's broiler setting
Most nonstick pans come with a polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coating, also known as Teflon. This chemical coating is generally regarded as safe when the cookware is used properly. However, when it's heated above 500 degrees Fahrenheit, it can degrade and release toxic fumes. Since home oven broiler settings easily reach temperatures well above this, sticking a Teflon-coated nonstick skillet under an oven broiler is a clear no-go.
That said, not all nonstick cookware is Teflon-coated. Ceramic nonstick skillets are different from the regular kind and may be safe to use at higher temperatures. However, many come with handles that can't handle the heat (sorry, we had to). What's more, the extremely high temperatures of broiler settings typically aren't great for any style of nonstick pan. While there are some exceptions, as a general rule, you should never use nonstick skillets with your oven's broiler. Instead, opt for cookware made from broiler-safe materials such as cast iron or stainless steel. Now that you know how to pick the right pan for the job, be sure to avoid the broiler mistake you're probably making with your electric oven.