The Type Of Cookware You Should Never Use With Your Oven's Broiler

Your oven's broiler setting is a culinary secret weapon, ideal for everything from transforming store-bought quiche to whipping up s'mores without a campfire. This underrated cooking method involves exposing food to extremely high heat from above (some compare it to an "upside-down grill"), allowing home chefs to rapidly crisp cheese, caramelize crème brûlée, char vegetables, and generally take dishes to the next level. However, like any weapon, your oven's broiler must be used with care to avoid potential disasters (a few minutes too long under the broiler can easily burn a delectable home-cooked meal to a crisp).

One all-too-common broiling mistake to avoid is using the wrong type of cookware. Standard oven broiler settings can easily reach 550 degrees Fahrenheit, far too hot for one extremely popular skillet style: nonstick pans. As tempting as it may be to cook up a perfectly eggy frittata in a nonstick pan and then stick it directly into the oven to finish it off with a crispy golden crust, using a nonstick pan under your oven's broiler setting isn't just bad for the cookware; it could also be dangerous.