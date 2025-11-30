Store-Bought Quiche Gets An Instant Homemade Makeover With This Quick Trick

Quiche may be, in the immortal words of the comedian Chris Fleming, nothing more than "pizza that went to private school," but there's no denying it makes for a satisfying breakfast. Imagine waking up and biting into a fresh, homemade, tender, flaky crust, holding a divine mixture of eggs and whatever other ingredients were included. Onions? Spinach? Ham? Bacon? The world is your oyster. But what if you're not in the mood to get up at some ungodly hour and make breakfast? No worries — just take a store-bought quiche, sprinkle some cheese on top, and pop it under the broiler.

By grating some of your favorite cheese on a store-bought quiche and broiling it, you get an instant homemade makeover that lends a more complex, interesting flavor than what you might get from a quiche you didn't make yourself. What's more, it's something you can customize to your taste, whether you prefer sharp or mild. Put your upgraded quiche out on the table, pour yourself a glass of orange juice after consulting our ranking from worst to best, and recover from your hangover. (If you drink a vodka soda, you might get a less severe hangover than with certain other drinks, but don't count on it.)