The Unexpected Sauce You Need To Spice Up Fried Eggs

Fried eggs are a simple, straightforward breakfast and a prime addition to sandwiches or steak. Although they are painfully easy to cook, they can also be so simple that they end up bland. A fried egg mistake that's ruining your breakfast is not trying out fun toppings and sauces. One such sauce you might not expect to work is sweet and sour sauce. In reality, it's a match made in heaven.

To try this pairing, there are a few ways you can do it. The easiest is to cook the fried eggs as you usually do, then drizzle a small amount of sweet and sour sauce on before eating. If you want crispy fried eggs, baste them in oil instead of butter before topping with the sweet and sour sauce and adding chili oil for a pop of spice. You can also make your own sweet and sour sauce from scratch if you want to get extra fancy.

Another way is to cook the fried eggs in sweet and sour sauce. Once your eggs start to get crispy around the edges, pour a few tablespoons of the sauce into the pan and sauté them for a couple more minutes. If you'd prefer, remove the eggs and then heat the sweet and sour sauce until it reduces some before putting the eggs back in. The sauce will thicken as it reduces and you can use it as a topping drizzle at the end. Serve the eggs over rice or as a side for your usual breakfast.