The Prototype Of The Rainforest Cafe Was A Major Fire Hazard

If you've ever dined at Rainforest Cafe, one of the great American theme restaurants, you've seen that the place has a wow factor. From its famous animatronic animals to the simulated rainstorms with thunder and lightning interrupting your meal, there's plenty to take in before you've even got to the Sparkling Volcano dessert. But the first proof-of-concept pitch for the Rainforest Cafe wasn't just impressive, it was nearly miraculous. The miracle in question, though, is that the 3,700 extension cords used to create it didn't cause a major fire incident.

When Rainforest Cafe founder Steven Schussler first had the idea for the now-famous restaurant, he wanted to show the world what it could be. He wanted that so badly, in fact, that he sold the majority of his possessions and converted his Minnesota home into a prototype and real-life concept pitch. In addition to using the thousands of extension cords to power sound systems, fog machines, and lighting, he also had to keep the on-site animals happy. These included tortoises, tropical fish, and even a baboon. While Schussler's prototype eventually paid off and landed him an investor named Lyle Berman, the road there was tricky. Before Berman signed on, Schussler had to deal with staggering electricity bills and even a visit from the Drug Enforcement Administration, concerned that his excessive power use was for growing marijuana.