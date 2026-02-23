The 14 Best Asian Foods At Costco Customers Swear By

The beauty of Costco's selection is that you can find a wide variety of specialty products, knowing that they have been vetted with the warehouse giant's commitment to excellence front and center. From must-buy food court finds, like the famous $1.50 hot dog combination, to fast food favorites remade by the brand's in-house Kirkland Signature line, like the Chick-fil-A nugget dupe, which has garnered an almost cult following, Costco customers know that they're in for quality products when they shop at the popular chain.

Though products rotate in and out of availability regularly, and not all products are available at all locations due to regional demand, there are certain brands and types of food items that are fairly consistent at Costco, including some Asian food products. You can purchase pantry staples, like rice and soy sauce, in bulk and stock up on protein finds, like high-quality meats and seafood. And, while you're there, try out some of the best Asian foods, both imported and ones made here in the United States, that customers swear by.