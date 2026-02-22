The BBQ Potato Chip Brand That Smells And Tastes Like Kitchen Garbage

Barbecue potato chips should balance sweet and savory notes with just the right hint of smoke, with a flavor like your favorite BBQ sauce and an aroma that evokes memories of summertime backyard cookouts. There should be nothing about a fresh bag of chips that reminds you of trash that someone forgot to take out to the curb. Unfortunately, in our ranking of popular BBQ potato chip brands, Herr's Stubb's Original came in dead last for precisely that reason.

Now, this isn't an issue with Stubb's barbecue sauces themselves. In fact, in the ultimate ranking of popular store-bought barbecue sauces, Stubb's actually came in fairly high on our list for its high quality, spice-forward flavor, and notable acidity. The issue here is that the Herr's chips that are supposedly flavored with Stubb's Original don't actually taste like the barbecue sauce at all — they are not sweet, spicy, smoky, bold, or meaty. According to our reviewer, they taste more like spoiled raw potatoes, hence the unfortunate kitchen garbage analogy.