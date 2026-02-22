The BBQ Potato Chip Brand That Smells And Tastes Like Kitchen Garbage
Barbecue potato chips should balance sweet and savory notes with just the right hint of smoke, with a flavor like your favorite BBQ sauce and an aroma that evokes memories of summertime backyard cookouts. There should be nothing about a fresh bag of chips that reminds you of trash that someone forgot to take out to the curb. Unfortunately, in our ranking of popular BBQ potato chip brands, Herr's Stubb's Original came in dead last for precisely that reason.
Now, this isn't an issue with Stubb's barbecue sauces themselves. In fact, in the ultimate ranking of popular store-bought barbecue sauces, Stubb's actually came in fairly high on our list for its high quality, spice-forward flavor, and notable acidity. The issue here is that the Herr's chips that are supposedly flavored with Stubb's Original don't actually taste like the barbecue sauce at all — they are not sweet, spicy, smoky, bold, or meaty. According to our reviewer, they taste more like spoiled raw potatoes, hence the unfortunate kitchen garbage analogy.
Herr's Stubb's Original chips might be the exception to the rule
Herr Foods was founded in 1946 in Pennsylvania, the state that makes the most potato chips. You can even get a tour of Herr's iconic snack factory just hours from Philadelphia, and a visit may still be worth it since it seems that the disappointing barbecue chips aren't typical for the brand. Even the Herr's Stubb's Original chips have their fans, so, ultimately, it all comes down to personal preferences.
Like with any company, not every offering is a home run, but there is such a large selection that you'll be sure to find a product that suits your tastes. Herr's makes some of the best cheese curls, as well as pretzels, popcorn, party mixes, and pork rinds. To all the salty snack lovers out there, how do Sour Cream and Onion Popcorn or Buffalo Blue Cheese Curls sound? As for potato chips, there are a variety of inventive flavors such as Horseradish and Cheddar, Honey Sriracha, and Long Hots and Sharp Provolone.